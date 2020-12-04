Bedi approves Rs 54 crores to be deposited as cash in lieu of rice to beneficiaries

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday approved deposit of Rs 54 crore in lieu of rice into the bank account of families for three months under the free rice scheme.

Accordingly, 1.75 lakh BPL (Below Poverty Line) families will get Rs 2200 per family, while Rs 1000 will be deposited into the bank accounts of 1.50 lakh APL (Above Poverty Line) families eligible under the scheme.

Bedi said that during COVID-19 pandemic, the Central government under Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana distributed free rice in kind for 6.30 lakh BPL beneficiaries. This is at the rate of 5-kilogram rice per person per month in addition to the National Food Security benefit of 5-kilogram rice per person per month.



