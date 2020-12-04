BJP begins 72-hour dharna against 'corrupt' Congress government in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Braving incessant rains, the Puducherry unit of the BJP on Friday began a 72-hour dharna against the 'corrupt' Congress government in the Union territory and demanded its removal.

Interacting with newspersons at the venue of the agitation, state president and MLA V Saminathan who is leading the agitation at the Anna statue junction said that it will come to a close at 9 am on Monday.

Charging that the Narayanasamy government was a failure on all fronts, Saminathan said that Puducherry is the only part of the country which has closed down all fair price shops (ration shops). Despite incessant rainfall, the government had failed to distribute free rice to poor families or provide any relief to the affected people.

Further, the government had failed to provide salaries and wages to employees working in various organisations under it. Everywhere the employees are agitating for their unpaid salaries. Public sector undertakings and textile mills were closed bringing the workers on to the road.

He alleged that the government was reeling under corruption and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is acting as the PCC president and blocking all central government schemes. Puducherry has become a “dark state” under his regime, he charged and added that this agitation is to remove the ‘corrupt’ government in the Union territory.