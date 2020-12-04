STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Burevi: Rains batter Pamban

Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression, brings strong winds & rains to south TN; thousands moved to camps; State puts disaster mgmt teams on high alert   

Published: 04th December 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover over Pamban Bridge at Rameswaram on Thursday

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Strong wind and intermittent rains battered Pamban on Thursday, damaging 19 huts and reportedly some boats. However, taking stock of the situation in Kanniyakumari, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister RB Udhayakumar urged people to stay put and not panic.

The minister assured that the crisis managers were monitoring the cyclone round the clock. Besides evacuating the people from the danger-prone areas, the officials were monitoring the levels at waterbodies to prevent any spill over, he said. However, there still was no word on the 106 mechanised boats that had not returned to the shore.

In Ramanathapuram, 5,777 people were housed at 75 relief camps in anticipation of the cyclone, which has since turned into a deep depression. Power supply in most parts of the district remained suspended since Wednesday night.

a damaged police outpost at Dhanushkodi

Meanwhile, the rains fanned by the deep depression prompted the officials to issue red alerts in many pockets of Thoothukudi. Many parts of the district recorded extremely heavy rainfall. However, allaying fears of any catastrophic event, Thamirabarani PWD Executive Engineer told TNIE that the three major dams in the western ghats have been water deficit -- Papanasam holding 80 per cent, Manimutharu and Servalaru holding 60 per cent of their capacity.

The official said that while the rains would fill the reservoirs to the brim, the possibility of floods is minimal as the rains would last only 24 hours. The official said that the situation in Thamirabarani was both under control and comfortable.  

Meanwhile, Udhayakumar said that the relief centres set up by the State could accommodate 1.92 lakh people from the southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Ramanathapuram. The minister said that the officials were equipped to handle with any exigency. However, sounding caution, the minister advised people to take all possible safety measures and not to venture out of their homes.

He allayed the fears surrounding the fate of Kanniyakumari fishermen yet to return to the shore, saying that they were safe. “The Kanniyakumari fishermen in the sea were informed about the cyclone over satellite phones by the Coastal Security Group personnel and they moved to safer locations,” the minister said. 

(Inputs from Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pamban Cyclone Burevi
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp