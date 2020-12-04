Cyclone Burevi: Tangedco deploys 850 field workers

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tension gripped the habitants of the coast ahead of Beruvi’s arrival. As nature battered southern Tamil Nadu, the districts geared up to face the deep depression. In Tirunelveli, officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) confirmed that nearly 850 field workers have been deployed on Wednesday.

Machineries and materials to restore damages in electrical lines were ready to be transported for restoration works. Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R B Udayakumar on Thursday said that the State has sent a circular to all departments regarding preventive measures to be taken for the cyclone.

“Dams and tanks are being monitored regularly. At least 633 frontline workers, fire and rescue service personnel, NDRF and SDRF personnel have been stationed in Tirunelveli. People have been advised to be aware of the emergency situation,” he added. Taking stock of the situation in Kanniyakumari, Udhayakumar urged people to stay put and not panic.