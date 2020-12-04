Cyclone Burevi: Vehicle movement to Kodaikanal stopped

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The district administration stopped vehicle movement to Kodaikanal via Palani, Adukkam road, and Batlagundu. Sub Collector Guru Prasad gave the order after 7pm on Thursday.

Expecting heavy rains due to cyclone, precautionary measures were taken to avoid heavy loss, sources said. Meanwhile, the district recorded an average rainfall of 13.27 mm till Wednesday.

Kallandri recorded the highest of 26.20 mm rainfall in the district, followed by Thaniamangalam at 26 mm and Sholavandhan at 24 mm. Sources said that there has been no property or life loss in the district due to the rainfall.