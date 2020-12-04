STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inquiry against Anna Univ V-C: MK Surappa moves Madras High Court

Published: 04th December 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa

Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa on Friday moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking to be impleaded in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed this week challenging a Tamil Nadu government G.O. ordering an inquiry against him over corruption allegations.

A counsel representing Surappa approached a division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, with an impleading application and prayed the judges to allow the same so that he could also place his submissions in connection with the case.

The said application was vehemently opposed by Advocate General Vijay Narayan on the grounds of a lack of jurisdiction. Appearing on behalf of the State government, Narayan contended that the V-C is 'forum-shopping' (the practice of choosing which court is likely to provide the most favourable outcome) by filing the case in Madurai instead of going before the Principal Seat of the HC. He maintained his earlier stand in the PIL that the case is a service matter and cannot be heard as a PIL.

However, the judges said they had decided to hear the PIL only after considering all aspects by keeping the well-being of the students of the varsity in mind. Also adding the Chancellor (Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit) as a party in the case, the judges issued notice and adjourned the matter to December 9.

The PIL was filed by a writer one Manithanigai Kumar of Kanniyakumari in favour of the V-C, seeking to quash the G.O.

