Police announce exclusive mobile number to get tip-offs from public in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A dedicated BSNL CUG number 9489205009 has been allotted to the special branch unit of the Puducherry police exclusively for gathering confidential information from the public.

According to a police release, the public can send information in the form of photos, videos, text, voice clips etc to this number about illegal activities, movement of anti-social elements, activities of banned organizations, smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives, sale of drugs, controversial speeches and corrupt practices among other things.

The identity of the informer will not be revealed under any circumstance.

This has been done as per the directions of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and DGP Balaji Srivastava.