Tamil Nadu CM launches AI-based project to catch traffic violators red-handed in Sivaganga

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday launched the Tollscope phase-II project, the brainchild of Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Rohit Nathan Rajagopal, to facilitate the enforcement of traffic violations through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Sivaganga.

The project was conceived by Rajagopal and present DCP of Traffic, Chennai, Krishnaraj (former DSP Devakottai) and completed with road safety funds of Rs 33 lakh.

The police have installed 15 automatic number plate recording cameras with embedded AI system (PixxonAI) in and around Sivaganga town.

These cameras will track the traffic flow round the clock and automatically identify traffic violators who are riding without helmets, triple riding etc.

The system will capture the picture of the violators and the vehicle registration number and automatically take the details of the owner of the vehicle from the RTO database. Further, it will generate an auto e-challan and upload it on the central government e-challan server, from where the server will send an SMS to the vehicle owners.