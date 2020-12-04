STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy police arrest Vijay Makkal Iyakkam's president in Chennai

Raja's family and his lawyer justified his going into hiding, alleging that he was being targeted only after he was appointed president of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The state president of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, started by actor Vijay's father, was arrested in Chennai by Tiruchy crime branch over a real estate case.

Raja (a) Padmanaban from Tiruchy, who was arrested, allegedly did not have proper approvals for the lands with which he ran a real estate firm. Tiruchy police were looking for him for about two weeks. He was said to be hiding in Chennai from where he was arrested by a special team of Tiruchy crime branch, who acted on a tip-off, on Friday morning.

Raja's family and his lawyer justified his going into hiding, alleging that he was being targeted only after he was appointed president of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. They alleged that “certain forces” saw the formation of the party as a threat to their political presence and sought to quell it in its inception. It may be recalled that Vijay has disavowed the party and instructed his fans to stay away from it. 

Raja's lawyer Kishore claimed that the lands in question actually had panchayat approval and Directorate of Town and Country Planning approval had been sought. Police denied this.

