30% posts in Ministry of Education lying vacant: RTI

The RTI petition in this regard was filed by MDMK state youth wing secretary V Eswaran from Coimbatore. In his petition, he had sought details regarding the vacancies in the Ministry of Education.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nearly 30 per cent posts in the Ministry of Education are lying vacant, revealed a reply to an RTI query.

In its reply, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) said that the total number of staff working in the Ministry of Education was 754 and the total number of vacancies in the Ministry as on November 27 was 326.

"Though the Central government is taking steps to implement the New Education Policy, it has failed to ensure 100 per cent staff in the administration of the Ministry of Education. As many as 326 posts are vacant as on date," Eswaran said. 

Eswaran asked how the Ministry would implement the new policy without an adequate workforce and how it would provide quality education to students in the country. 

"Not only in the Ministry of Education, but many vacancies also exist in higher education institutions that come under the Central government as well. Without an adequate workforce, the administrative functions will be affected. First, the Central government should fill all vacant posts in all its departments," he added.

The MDMK functionary also said that in the RTI reply, the Ministry of Education had revealed that the number of staff belonging to Scheduled Caste communities working in the ministry is 195. "There are 50 staff belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities, 111 from Other Backward communities. There are very few people from backward communities working in the ministry. The Central government should ensure jobs to OBC people in its department," he said.

