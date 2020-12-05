81 children of police personnel given private jobs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 81 children of police personnel received their appointment orders for jobs at private companies on Friday.

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal distributed the orders and said that the Commissionerate had a huge responsibility to take care of its personnel who are always at the frontline despite all odds.

Listing out various welfare initiatives brought in by the State and the city police, Aggarwal said, “The welfare of police families is important to me as the personnel are busy round-the-clock and are unable to allocate time for their families.”

A three-day job fair was organised in coordination with the Directorate of Employment and Training with 706 children of police personnel.