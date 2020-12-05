Committed to making TN free of water scarcity: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami exuded confidence that his government’s strong performance would see AIADMK through in the 2021 hustings.

The chief minister was here on Friday to give a major fillip to the water management efforts and works in the field of artificial intelligence, besides a slew of infrastructure facilities.

Reiterating his commitment to making Tamil Nadu a scarcity-free State, the chief minister listed out the giant leaps the State has taken on the integrated water supply scheme front.

Later in the day, Palaniswami visited Sivaganga, where he launched Tollscope Phase-II project. The project aims at helping traffic police to enforce laws strictly through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). He then attended a Covid review meeting.

Meanwhile, distancing himself and the party from O Panneerselvam’s remarks hinting at a possible tie-up with Rajinikanth, the chief minister said, “Let the actor register and float his party. Till then, I will not make any comment.”