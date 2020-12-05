STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Burevi loses steam, but takes Tamil Nadu Delta districts by surprise

Even as cyclone Burevi weakened into a deep depression on Friday, rains wreaked havoc across northern and Delta districts in the State.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 09:39 AM

The Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram was flooded after nearly 43 years, on Friday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

While Kanniyakumari was anticipated to be among the worst-hit districts, hardly any rainfall was recorded in there.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements with about 75 shelter camps being set up and rescue teams being deployed to help the affected.

However, except Nagercoil, no other place in the district received rainfall for the last 24 hours. The sky remained mostly cloudy, and the sea receded a few metres in the district.

Coastal districts in northern part of the State, however, witnessed heavy downpour. Low-lying areas across Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry went under water.

In Cuddalore, two persons, a 55-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, died after parts of their houses collapsed.

Over 40,000 people have been moved to camps, and the district administration is continuing with mitigation measures. Nearly 43 years later, the Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram was seen flooded as rainwater gushed into the premises.

Meanwhile, in the Delta districts, close to 60,000 hectares of farmlands were left inundated, according to estimates.

More rains to lash TN? 

Burevi is in a quasi-stationary position over Gulf of Mannar, close to the Pamban coast. It is likely to bring more rains, but the intensity is expected to come down.

Centre to take stock 

A Central inter-ministerial team will be on a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu from today to assess damage caused by cyclone Nivar.

