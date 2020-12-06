STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK vows to return to power for third time

Party leaders take a 10-point pledge on Jayalalithaa’s fourth death anniversary

Published: 06th December 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary, at his camp office on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dynasty politics will not rear its head again in the State, vowed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders of the AIADMK on Saturday, while paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial on the Marina Beach on the occasion of her fourth death anniversary.  

Leaders, including the deputy CM O Panneerselvam and presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, promised to work towards retaining power for a third time by winning the upcoming Assembly elections. Clad in black shirts and sarees, party cadres and leaders assembled at the memorial, where they took a 10-point pledge.  

Remembering Jayalalithaa’s 34 years of public service, they vowed to take the government’s public welfare measures to the poor and downtrodden. Leaders of BJP, which is in alliance with the AIADMMK, and of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam also paid their respects to the late leader.

BJP’s national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi and AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik shared their tributes on social media. The event, however, was low-key this year due to the pandemic situation. Party functionaries were asked to light lamps at 6 pm and promise to uphold the ideologies followed by the late leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami TN assembly elections
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp