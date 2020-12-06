AIADMK vows to return to power for third time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dynasty politics will not rear its head again in the State, vowed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders of the AIADMK on Saturday, while paying floral tributes to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial on the Marina Beach on the occasion of her fourth death anniversary.

Leaders, including the deputy CM O Panneerselvam and presidium chairman E Madhusudanan, promised to work towards retaining power for a third time by winning the upcoming Assembly elections. Clad in black shirts and sarees, party cadres and leaders assembled at the memorial, where they took a 10-point pledge.

Remembering Jayalalithaa’s 34 years of public service, they vowed to take the government’s public welfare measures to the poor and downtrodden. Leaders of BJP, which is in alliance with the AIADMMK, and of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam also paid their respects to the late leader.

BJP’s national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi and AYUSH minister Shripad Y Naik shared their tributes on social media. The event, however, was low-key this year due to the pandemic situation. Party functionaries were asked to light lamps at 6 pm and promise to uphold the ideologies followed by the late leader.