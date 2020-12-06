STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 91, ignited mind stays true to its profession, courtesy Thiruvalluvar

Whoever said that teaching can happen only within the four walls of a classroom never met Ilangkannan.

Ilangkannan writing a Thirukkural verse on the blackboard outside his house in Ariyalur

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

The 91-year-old from Sendurai in Ariyalur is an exemplar when it comes to a lifelong romance with letters. The retired Tamil teacher has been writing verses from Thirukkural, with elaborate explanations, on a blackboard outside his house for the past five years for the benefit of the passersby.

The rationale is simple: People not only get to learn something new every day, it also sets the right tone for the day ahead. Ilangkannan’s tryst with Tamil began at a very young age. Such was his love for Tamil that he changed his given name Balakrishnan to Ilangkannan (meaning Balakrishna in Tamil). “There are many private and government schools near my house.

Many students pass by my house on their way to schools. From 2015, I have been writing one Thirukkural verse, with explanation, every day on the blackboard to help them learn. By kindling their interest in Tamil, I have been making them participate in poetry, essay and speech competitions,” says Balakrishnan. Not only does he inspire them, he also helps the students with their homework, and clears their doubts. Some have turned his disciples, thronging his house after school to learn Thirukkural.

His love for Tamil was ignited after a chance meeting with Arignar Anna in 1953. “Although I have been fascinated by Tamil since childhood, it was only after meeting Anna that I got hooked to it. In 1953, I was an elementary schoolteacher on a trip to Chennai when I had a chance meeting with Anna. I spoke to him in a poetic manner. After hearing me speak, he encouraged me saying I had a chance to become a writer. He told me to adhere to three things: reading, experiencing, and creating,” says Ilangkannan. 

He went on to work as Tamil teacher at various government schools across the State for 35 years. He received the Best Teacher Award in 1985. “I have written much after retirement. I have raised awareness on Tamil everywhere I have gone. I have so far written 15 books, but am looking forward to help for publishing them,” he said. Besides being a continuing teacher, he also has a soft corner for animals.

“I place a big water container outside my house to quench the thirst of cows, goats, squirrel, monkeys, and birds. I fill it twice a day during summers,” he adds. In the past five years, he has written 1,330 Thirukkural verses. He also writes devotional texts from Thirupavai, Thiruvenpa, Thiruvasagam, and Manimekalai on his blackboard.  

