STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Crystal meth 'smugglers' on the run in Coimbatore after 'mule' goes to cops

The duo’s plans were reportedly thwarted when the friend tried to use as a mule approached the authorities with his suspicions.

Published: 06th December 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) Police have registered a case against two suspects in connection with the seizure of 1.2 kg of crystal meth at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday. 

The duo’s plans were reportedly thwarted when the friend tried to use as a mule approached the authorities with his suspicions. They are now absconding.

The suspects allegedly planned to use the friend to smuggle the drugs, leaving him to face the music if the plan failed. They had given the man a suitcase asking him to take it to Saudi Arabia, assuring him they would collect it there after two days, police said.

However, the man, 44-year-old K Nagarathinam, approached CISF jawans posted at the departure gate of the airport and told them that he suspected that something was concealed in the suitcase. This was later found to be 1.2kg of crystal methamphetamine.

Nagarathinam, from Thuvakudi in Tiruchy district, had arrived at the Coimbatore airport on Saturday to board a flight to Sharjah. Based on his statement, CISF officials lodged a complaint with the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID).

NIB-CID booked a case against the two absconding suspects, namely Arul and Alibhai, under Sections of 8(c), 22(c), 29(1) of NDPS Act on Saturday evening. They have formed a special team to trace the whereabouts of the two suspects.

According to police, Nagarathinam worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia. He had come to India a few months ago and got stuck during the lockdown. Arul and Alibhai claimed they would help him return to Saudi but demanded he take the briefcase along.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Intelligence Bureau
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp