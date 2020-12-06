Crystal meth 'smugglers' on the run in Coimbatore after 'mule' goes to cops

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) Police have registered a case against two suspects in connection with the seizure of 1.2 kg of crystal meth at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday.

The duo’s plans were reportedly thwarted when the friend tried to use as a mule approached the authorities with his suspicions. They are now absconding.

The suspects allegedly planned to use the friend to smuggle the drugs, leaving him to face the music if the plan failed. They had given the man a suitcase asking him to take it to Saudi Arabia, assuring him they would collect it there after two days, police said.

However, the man, 44-year-old K Nagarathinam, approached CISF jawans posted at the departure gate of the airport and told them that he suspected that something was concealed in the suitcase. This was later found to be 1.2kg of crystal methamphetamine.

Nagarathinam, from Thuvakudi in Tiruchy district, had arrived at the Coimbatore airport on Saturday to board a flight to Sharjah. Based on his statement, CISF officials lodged a complaint with the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID).

NIB-CID booked a case against the two absconding suspects, namely Arul and Alibhai, under Sections of 8(c), 22(c), 29(1) of NDPS Act on Saturday evening. They have formed a special team to trace the whereabouts of the two suspects.

According to police, Nagarathinam worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia. He had come to India a few months ago and got stuck during the lockdown. Arul and Alibhai claimed they would help him return to Saudi but demanded he take the briefcase along.