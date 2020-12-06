STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone damage: EPS deputes 11 Ministers to monitor relief

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday deputed 11 senior ministers to the districts affected by cyclone Buveri to coordinate the relief work.

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami paying tributes to J Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday deputed 11 senior ministers to the districts affected by cyclone Buveri to coordinate the relief work. He also stationed 14 NDRF teams in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore districts for assisting relief works and helping people. He instructed the officials to constantly monitor the water level in all rivers, dams and lakes.

Palaniswami, after chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat, said, “A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of seven persons who died in the cyclone. Compensation for other categories of losses are as follows: 37 cows and 4 buffaloes (Rs 30,000 each), four bulls (Rs 25,000 each), 18 calves (Rs 16,000 each), and 123 goats (Rs 3,000 each). A total of 75 huts have been fully damaged and 1,725, partly damaged.

While eight tiled houses were fully damaged, 410 tiled houses were partly damaged. Appropriate compensation would be given to the owners.” A total of 66 trees were uprooted in the cyclone, all of which were cleared on a war footing, Palaniswami said. “Steps were taken to replace 27 electric poles that had fallen.

A total of 34 stationary medical camps and 43 mobile camps have been set up in the districts affected, and as many as 13,556 people have received treatment. The officials have been told to estimate the damage caused to standing crops, provide appropriate compensation and also ensure the payment of insurance claims to farmers,” Palaniswami said.

