Kamal Haasan bats for Anna varsity V-C MK Surappa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, through a video statement on Saturday, backed Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, who is facing a probe over corruption charges. Haasan said that he will rise in defense when “honest people are targeted.”

The Tamil Nadu government last month asked retired High Court judge P Kalaiyarasan to look into charges of financial irregularities and malpractices against Surappa. “When he was appointed, we did raise questions if no one else is qualified in Tamil Nadu for this post,” said Haasan.

“That question remains, but Surappa is an honest man who is being hunted down for his honesty”. He added that his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, would not be a mute spectator even though it “may differ with Surappa’s political ideology”.

“They have formed an inquiry commission based on an anonymous letter written by a coward,” said Haasan. He stated that Surappa is a man who does not give into authoritative pressure and added that the “system is breaking those who don’t bend.”