Medical aspirant grateful for TN government's NEET quota, says will serve the poor

By Express News Service

Barely a few months ago, K Reshma’s mother suddenly died of cardiac arrest. Her father, S Kumaresan, who is a tailor, struggled to make ends meet. Reshma said she thought people from poor families like hers could never dream to be a dentist.

“I started preparing for NEET after my mother’s death and scored 141. It is only through the government’s quota that I reached a height which I never thought I could,” she said. “I will become a dentist and work in rural areas and serve the poor,” Reshma said.

A student of Thikkuruchi Government Higher Secondary School., she scored 429 in her public exams. Similarly, as their family survived on a meagre income from a petty shop, both SS Rahul and his elder brother always dreamed of becoming doctors. However, his brother could not clear NEET in 2017, the year it was announced.

“My brother went on to study pharmaceuticals. It is only because of the 7.5 per cent reservation that my dream become a reality,” said Rahul. “My parents worked really hard to educate me and my brother. I will work hard to serve the people. I benefited from this reservation policy, and, in return, will serve the needy,” Rahul said.