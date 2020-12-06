STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 1,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in last 24 hours

One private lab, Honey Bee PCR Lab in Theni has been approved for COVID-19 testing recently, the state bulletin said.

COVID testing

Only Chennai and Coimbatore reported more than 100 cases. ( Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,320 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 7,90,240 and toll to 11,793 on Sunday. The number of active cases has dropped below 11,000 after 1,398 people were discharged. 

Tamil Nadu now has 10,788 active coronavirus cases. Only Chennai and Coimbatore reported more than 100 cases on the day. Chennai reported 346 cases, Coimbatore 139 cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 66, 39 and 63 cases respectively. Perambalur district reported zero cases on the day.

Two passengers from Jharkhand, one each from Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra tested positive for the virus. The passengers had travelled to the State by road.

The state tested 70,765 samples and 70,299 people on the day. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.

One private lab, Honey Bee PCR Lab in Theni has been approved for COVID-19 testing recently, the bulletin said.

