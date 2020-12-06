Tamil Nadu woman tries to board moving train, crushed to death

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A woman who tried to board a moving train in Needamangalam railway station on Sunday morning fell on to the tracks and was crushed to death.

A relative who came to see her off also fell on the tracks and was seriously injured.

30-year-old R Saraswathi of Karaikal visited her relative, 35-year-old Brindha Devi of Mannargudi and planned to return home on Sunday morning by the Ernakulam-Karaikal Express.

The duo, it is said, reached the Needamangalam station as the train had started moving. Saraswathi tried to get into a coach and Brindha Devi helped her. But the duo slipped and fell on the tracks.

​Saraswathi was run over by the train while Brindha Devi was grievously injured.

People who saw the women fall raised an alarm and the train was stopped. Brindha Devi was rushed to Mannargudi Government Hospital and later to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Thanjavur railway police retrieved the body of Saraswathi and sent it to the Mannargudi Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The train left after a delay of half an hour.