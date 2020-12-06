TN govt's 7.5% quota added meaning to my hard work, says Kanniyakumari native

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: She lost her dad when she was barely 15, and was raised by her single mother who made ends meet working as a tailor. She was poor, went to a modest government school, but was not afraid to dream big. She wanted to become a doctor, serve the poor and needy who lack access to quality healthcare.

If not for the State government’s 7.5 per cent quota, her dreams would have remained as just that — mere dreams. The quota added meaning to all her hard work. Meet RJ Nandana, a native of Kanniyakumari, who is now enrolled in a medical college.

Her mother Jayakumari managed to ensure her daughter’s education is not affected at any point. But, all their efforts hit a wall when the lockdown was imposed to contain Covid-19. Jayakumari lost her job, and even ensuring their daily needs are met became a challenge. Nandana moved to her uncle’s house to prepare for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This year, she managed to clear the test. “But, had the government not given us quota, my dreams could not have materialised,” says Nandana, a sentiment shared by almost all students who made the cut for medical education under the new quota. She also says that on completing MBBS, she would work only at a government institution and serve the poor and needy.