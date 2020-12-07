10,468 hectares of samba, thaladi paddy submerged

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers were a relieved lot as the district experienced very little rain on Sunday after four days of intermittent showers. A few places experienced light to moderate rain and the average recorded during the 10 hours ending 4 pm was 1.77 mm.

Water stagnant in paddy fields started draining on its own while in some places the water had to be cleared. “Water has started draining and the process would be expedited on Monday,” an official of the Agriculture department said.

According to official estimates, 10,468 hectares of samba, thaladi paddy were submerged. Damages to crop in an advanced stage of growth on 1,500 hectares can be assessed only after the water has drained, the official added