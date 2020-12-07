Central team visits Puducherry to assess damages to crops, boats, roads in cyclone-hit areas

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst heavy rains and aided by umbrellas, the four-member central team led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Secretary, (CTS & IS-II), on Monday visited flood-hit areas in Puducherry and made an assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar.

The team, which reached Puducherry on Sunday evening, was accompanied by Puducherry government officials and visited Pathukannu village where farmers showed them the paddy crops damaged after getting submerged. They next visited Ramanathapuram village where paddy, plantain and sugarcane crops were damaged. Farmers of the area came to the team with their damaged produce and pleaded for adequate compensation.

The team then continued their assessment and visited Sanadipudhukuppam where also paddy and sugarcane crops were damaged by the cyclone. They also visited the fishing harbour and saw the damaged boats anchored at the harbour and heard the plea of fishermen. Road damages were shown to them at Sudhana Nagar and adjoining areas that witnessed heavy flooding. Puducherry Development Commissioner A Anbarasu and District Collector Purva Garg accompanied the team.

After a discussion with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other officials, the team called on Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi before concluding their visit. Thereafter they left for Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

The central team would submit its report to Delhi, based on which the Centre will provide funds for relief and rehabilitation to Puducherry.

The Puducherry government had assessed the damages to the tune of Rs 400 crore. As per the government survey, damages were caused to paddy in 820 hectares of land, vegetables in 200 hectares, sugar cane in 170 hectares, betel leaves in 7 hectares and plantain in 55 hectares due to Cyclone Nivar, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said while seeking interim relief of Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

Puducherry also suffered further damages due to incessant rains as a result of Cyclone Burevi. The Chief Minister said that claims due to those damages would also be made to the central team.

CM urges central team to do away with 15-year-old format for calculation of losses

The Chief Minister said the central team was apprised that the format for estimation of losses which was in force for 15 years will do no good to Puducherry. Noting the cost escalation, the central government should keep the format aside and take steps to provide the sought Rs 400 crore and the interim relief of 100 crore immediately, he said.

He also sought a separate fund to find a permanent solution to prevent flooding in Puducherry every year. The team leader said that he will submit the report to the Union government at the earliest, Narayanasamy said.

LG seeks specific funds for civil works

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi requested the team to submit their recommendation to the government of India as early as possible so that the administration could avail the financial assistance and carry out the repairs of the damaged roads, culverts and drains. It was suggested that funds could be earmarked specifically for civil works to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in future.

The Lt Governor thanked the government of India for having deputed the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team well in time which facilitated the UT administration in restoring normalcy post cyclone in record time.

The team leader thanked the Puducherry administration for having quickly prepared the damages assessment report for the consideration of the government of India. He also appreciated the preparedness of the UT administration and for having faced the natural calamity in a well coordinated and professional manner, she said.