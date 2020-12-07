Contribute generously for Flag Day fund: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday appealed for generous contributions from the public for Flag Day, which will be celebrated on December 7.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, “To express our gratitude for sacrifices made by our defence personnel we observe December 7 as Flag Day.” He added that these personnel must be assisted and honoured in every way.

Tamil Nadu is playing a crucial role in protecting the welfare of defence personnel, he added. The Chief Minister highlighted that the State is offering jobs to relatives of personnel who lost their lives while on duty, and added that 3,387 ex-service personnel have been given jobs since 2011 through TNPSC, and listed various welfare schemes for them.