COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,312 fresh cases and 16 deaths, 1,389 patients discharged

Except Chennai and Coimbatore, all districts reported less than 100 cases. Chennai reported 307 cases and Coimbatore 124.

Published: 07th December 2020 06:47 PM

COVID-19, coronavirus, PPE kits

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment (PPE) before testing swabs. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,312 COVID-19 positive cases and 16 deaths taking the tally to 7,91,552 and toll to 11,809, according to the media bulletin released by the government.

Except Chennai and Coimbatore, all districts reported less than 100 cases. Chennai reported 307 cases and Coimbatore 124. Among Chennai's neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 87 cases, Kancheepuram 40 and Tiruvallur 69.

Eight districts reported cases in single digit while Perambalur district reported zero cases for the third consecutive day. One passenger who came to the state from Bihar by road tested positive for the virus.

The state tested 64,010 samples and 63,547 people on the day. The state now has 10,695 active cases after 1,389 people were discharged after treatment on the day.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions.

Comments

