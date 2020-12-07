Edappadi K Palaniswami deploys one more minister to manage relief in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State assesses the damage caused by two back-toback cyclones and the torrential rains they brought with them, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami added one more minister, CVe Shanmugam, to the 11-member team deputed to coordinate relief work in the affected regions.

The minister was on Sunday appointed to oversee the relief works in Cuddalore district, along with ministers P Thangamani and MC Sampath, said Palaniswami. Cuddalore, which was first scarred by Nivar, and was later battered by very heavy rainfall caused by Burevi, breathed a sigh of relief during the day as the intensity of showers decreased in several areas.

However, the regional meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall once again from Sunday night. It added the rains will become less intense with time, but will continue, nevertheless, till December 9. Over 1.12 lakh acres of crops have been damaged here, said Sampath, adding that farmers will be provided with the necessary support.

In Tiruvarur, over 54,000 hectares of farmlands have been inundated by rain water, said minister R Kamaraj, who visited the affected areas on the day. He added that an announcement on relief would be made soon, and that efforts were on to get compensation from the insurance company as well. As many as 30,375 people were moved to 168 camps in the district, and over 1,000 houses were damaged, said the minister. The acreage of paddy under water was similar in Nagapattinam.

The 54,000 hectares of crops under water there account for nearly 40 per cent of the total cult ivat ion area. Farmers claimed that the water was not draining as quickly as in other areas because of faulty infrastructure.

(With inputs from Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam)