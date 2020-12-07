STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami deploys one more minister to manage relief in Cuddalore

Over 1.12 lakh acres of crops have been damaged here, said Sampath, adding that farmers will be provided with the necessary support.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the State assesses the damage caused by two back-toback cyclones and the torrential rains they brought with them, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami added one more minister, CVe Shanmugam, to the 11-member team deputed to coordinate relief work in the affected regions.

The minister was on Sunday appointed to oversee the relief works in Cuddalore district, along with ministers P Thangamani and MC Sampath, said Palaniswami. Cuddalore, which was first scarred by Nivar, and was later battered by very heavy rainfall caused by Burevi, breathed a sigh of relief during the day as the intensity of showers decreased in several areas.

However, the regional meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall once again from Sunday night. It added the rains will become less intense with time, but will continue, nevertheless, till December 9. Over 1.12 lakh acres of crops have been damaged here, said Sampath, adding that farmers will be provided with the necessary support.

In Tiruvarur, over 54,000 hectares of farmlands have been inundated by rain water, said minister R Kamaraj, who visited the affected areas on the day. He added that an announcement on relief would be made soon, and that efforts were on to get compensation from the insurance company as well. As many as 30,375 people were moved to 168 camps in the district, and over 1,000 houses were damaged, said the minister. The acreage of paddy under water was similar in Nagapattinam.

The 54,000 hectares of crops under water there account for nearly 40 per cent of the total cult ivat ion area. Farmers claimed that the water was not draining as quickly as in other areas because of faulty infrastructure.

(With inputs from Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddalore Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp