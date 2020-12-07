STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five days after PMK cadre pelted stones at train and blocked tracks, police detain 5 men

Five days after a group of PMK cadre pelted stones at a moving train and engaged in rioting and blocked them, only five men have been detained for questioning.

Pattali Makkal Katchi cadre blocking a train as part of Vanniyar quota agitation in Chennai on Tuesday last week | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five days after a group of PMK cadre pelted stones at a moving train and engaged in rioting and blocked them, only five men have been detained for questioning. They were taken into custody only on Sunday. This has not gone down well with certain sections of the people as they feel the police has been lenient with the PMK cadre.

On Tuesday, PMK cadre blocked railway tracks between Tambaram and Perungalathur. Multiple videos emerged of the protest, showing hundreds of men blocking tracks with barricades, electrical boxes, sandbags and laying rail bars across them. This was part of protests seeking 20 per cent exclusive quota for the Vanniyar community. 

Even as the clips showed the participation of a huge mob, five days on, the Tambaram Government Railway Police detained only five men. They were not produced in a court to get them remanded until evening. This delayed action against the agitators has drawn flak from a section of rail passengers.

Alleging deliberate indifference, passengers recalled several members of Tamil nationalist groups, farmers associations and other fringe outfits were arrested and remanded for blocking trains for even less than 10 minutes. Similarly, in the last few years, many who engaged in defacing Hindi letters on name boards in stations were also sent to prison indiscriminately.

The PMK men’s action also posed a huge safety risk. The stone-pelting incident and interception of Chennai-bound express train near Perungalathur resulted in disruption of suburban specials and express train movement for over six hours. Naina Masilamani, member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai, said for defacing Hindi letters on name boards, which did not risk passenger safety, people were hunted like criminals.

“When such is the treatment meted out to smaller outfits, why have PMK cadre alone not been arrested despite availability of incriminating evidence?” he asked. A Giri, former member of DRUCC, Tiruchy, opined that such incidents are the result of failure of intelligence and the State government.

“Apart from the police, leaders of political parties are also to be blamed for failing to control the cadre.”
The railway police have registered two cases against 350 people in connection with the two incidents under IPC, Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, and Railway Act.
P Rajan, SP, GRP, Chennai, said, “Five persons have been detained for blocking tracks with iron materials. They are being questioned. The case regarding stone pelting at the train is under investigation.”

