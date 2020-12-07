Govt will help farmers affected by floods: Minister

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Industries Minister MC Sampath on Sunday promised support to farmers in Cuddalore as about 1.12 lakh crops have been damaged due to the floods. Monitoring the relief and rehabilitation work for the flood-affected people, he was accompanied by Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, monitoring officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Electricity Minister P Thangamani and newly-appointed Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam.

Making an appeal to the Central team visiting Cuddalore on Monday, KV Elankeeran, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association in Kattumannarkoil said, “Every time there is rain or a flood in Cuddalore the central team visits the affected areas. But the imperative action or the requests made by the public and farmers are hardly addressed.

This time, we request the team to not just conduct inquiries but also carry out a thorough assessment. The team should ensure concerns are addressed by both the Central and State governments.” Meanwhile, there was very little rain in the district on Sunday.

However, the Regional Meteorological Department predicted that from Sunday night heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Neyveli, apart from other areas. Additionally, MeT also predicted moderate showers in Cuddalore till December 9.