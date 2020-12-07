STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt will help farmers affected by floods: Minister

Industries Minister MC Sampath on Sunday promised support to farmers in Cuddalore as about 1.12 lakh crops have been damaged due to the floods.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Monitoring officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, along with Industries Minister MC Sampath, inspecting crop damage in Cuddalore district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Industries Minister MC Sampath on Sunday promised support to farmers in Cuddalore as about 1.12 lakh crops have been damaged due to the floods. Monitoring the relief and rehabilitation work for the flood-affected people, he was accompanied by Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, monitoring officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Electricity Minister P Thangamani and newly-appointed Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam.

Making an appeal to the Central team visiting Cuddalore on Monday, KV Elankeeran, president of Cauvery Delta Farmers’ Association in Kattumannarkoil said, “Every time there is rain or a flood in Cuddalore the central team visits the affected areas. But the imperative action or the requests made by the public and farmers are hardly addressed.

This time, we request the team to not just conduct inquiries but also carry out a thorough assessment. The team should ensure concerns are addressed by both the Central and State governments.” Meanwhile, there was very little rain in the district on Sunday.  

However, the Regional Meteorological Department predicted that from Sunday night heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Neyveli, apart from other areas. Additionally, MeT also predicted moderate showers in Cuddalore till December 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MC Sampath
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp