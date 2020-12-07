STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In the state

CM Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders recalled Dr BR Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation on his death anniversary on Sunday.

Published: 07th December 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CM, Deputy CM, other leaders pay homage to Ambedkar
Chennai: CM Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders recalled Dr BR Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation on his death anniversary on Sunday. Palaniswami said, “BR Ambedkar was a revolutionary of social justice, who fought to eradicate untouchability, a man of diversity and the leader of the Constitution drafting panel.” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Ambedkar fought for equal justice and equality. DMK president MK Stalin, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and others also paid tributes to the leader. ENS

Allocate funds to affected farmers: DMK
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday urged the State to allocate funds to assist people of cyclone-affected areas. Stalin said it is heartbreaking to see over 5,000 houses have been flooded and crops in over three lakh acres submerged. He urged the CM to allocate State funds to assist people of Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur districts, without waiting for Central funds. ENS 

Get Guv’s nod for quota in jobs, DMK urges govt
Chennai: The DMK warned the State government of ‘intense protest’ if the government fails to get the Governor’s assent for the Bill which enables government school students who studied in Tamil medium, to get government jobs. Party chief MK Stalin said it is disheartening as the Governor has not given his assent for the Bill which got passed in the Assembly early in March this year. ENS

Bharat Bandh: DMK-led alliance parties extend support
Chennai: Leaders of parties in the DMK-led alliance have extended support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8, called by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, demanding the Centre to repeal the farm laws. In a joint statement, DMK president MK Stalin, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, and others urged farmers’ associations, traders unions, government employees unions, and social organisations to also extend support for the Bharat Bandh. ENS

BJP leaders booked for conducting vel yatra
Madurai: A case has been registered against the BJP leaders L Murugan and H Raja on Saturday for conducting the Vetrivel yatra without following Covid-19 precautionary norms in Appanthirupathi. A total of 400 BJP cadre including Murugan were booked under Sections 341, 290, 143 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act. The BJP workers had  gathered as part of the ‘yatra’ to Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruparankundram. Similarly, the Subramaniyapuram police personnel registered a case against the district president (women wing) of the party Meena under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act for installing flex banners at Palanganatham Roundana. ENS  

Vel yatra will conclude at Thiruchendur: Murugan
Nagercoil: BJP State president L Murugan said that the concluding event of ‘vel yatra’ would definitely be held at Thiruchendur on Monday. He garlanded a statue of BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Murugan said that even if Congress government fails to remember Ambedkar, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi, has made memorials at his birth place, and the place where he studied and lived. During his visit to Nagercoil on Sunday, he pointed out that the Vel Yatra had received support from people. When asked who would get affected when actor Rajinikanth floats his party, Murugan said, “We will express our opinion after holding a meeting with party high command.” ENS
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp