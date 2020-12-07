In the state

By Express News Service

CM, Deputy CM, other leaders pay homage to Ambedkar

Chennai: CM Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders recalled Dr BR Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation on his death anniversary on Sunday. Palaniswami said, “BR Ambedkar was a revolutionary of social justice, who fought to eradicate untouchability, a man of diversity and the leader of the Constitution drafting panel.” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said Ambedkar fought for equal justice and equality. DMK president MK Stalin, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and others also paid tributes to the leader. ENS

Allocate funds to affected farmers: DMK

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday urged the State to allocate funds to assist people of cyclone-affected areas. Stalin said it is heartbreaking to see over 5,000 houses have been flooded and crops in over three lakh acres submerged. He urged the CM to allocate State funds to assist people of Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavur districts, without waiting for Central funds. ENS

Get Guv’s nod for quota in jobs, DMK urges govt

Chennai: The DMK warned the State government of ‘intense protest’ if the government fails to get the Governor’s assent for the Bill which enables government school students who studied in Tamil medium, to get government jobs. Party chief MK Stalin said it is disheartening as the Governor has not given his assent for the Bill which got passed in the Assembly early in March this year. ENS

Bharat Bandh: DMK-led alliance parties extend support

Chennai: Leaders of parties in the DMK-led alliance have extended support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8, called by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, demanding the Centre to repeal the farm laws. In a joint statement, DMK president MK Stalin, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, and others urged farmers’ associations, traders unions, government employees unions, and social organisations to also extend support for the Bharat Bandh. ENS

BJP leaders booked for conducting vel yatra

Madurai: A case has been registered against the BJP leaders L Murugan and H Raja on Saturday for conducting the Vetrivel yatra without following Covid-19 precautionary norms in Appanthirupathi. A total of 400 BJP cadre including Murugan were booked under Sections 341, 290, 143 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act. The BJP workers had gathered as part of the ‘yatra’ to Subramaniyaswamy Temple in Tiruparankundram. Similarly, the Subramaniyapuram police personnel registered a case against the district president (women wing) of the party Meena under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act for installing flex banners at Palanganatham Roundana. ENS

Vel yatra will conclude at Thiruchendur: Murugan

Nagercoil: BJP State president L Murugan said that the concluding event of ‘vel yatra’ would definitely be held at Thiruchendur on Monday. He garlanded a statue of BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. Murugan said that even if Congress government fails to remember Ambedkar, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi, has made memorials at his birth place, and the place where he studied and lived. During his visit to Nagercoil on Sunday, he pointed out that the Vel Yatra had received support from people. When asked who would get affected when actor Rajinikanth floats his party, Murugan said, “We will express our opinion after holding a meeting with party high command.” ENS

