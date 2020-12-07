Sasikala may not be eligible for early prison release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: Counsel for VK Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said on Sunday that the prison officials are yet to respond to the remission plea, seeking her early release, even as sources in the Karnataka Prison Department maintained that she is not eligible to avail that provision.

“As per the guidelines, convicts in cases that are investigated by the CBI or NIA are not eligible for a premature release. Also, the case in which she was involved in, was a disproportionat e assets case, and there is no provision for an early release in corruption cases as well,” said an official from the prison department. But there has not been any official rejection of the remission plea yet.

However, Sasikala’s lawyer, Raja Sendoor Pandian, told Express, “It was me, on behalf of her, that submitted a petition for her early release citing the 129-days remission period. I expect the jail authorities to respond within a week.” He added, there were many false reports doing the rounds around the issue.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case, and her term ends in January 2021. She has also reportedly deposited the Rs 10-crore fine, imposed by the court.