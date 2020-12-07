Stalin’s ‘10-minute’ halt upsets Nagapattinam farmers

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: DMK chief MK Stalin left farmers disappointed as he spent very little time with them during his visit to Nagapattinam on Sunday to inspect the damage caused by the rain. He arrived in the district from Tiruvarur after an overnight stay.

Stalin first visited Melapidadai in Keelaiyur, which was among the worst-affected areas, and got out of his car to enquire with a farmer who lost his crop. He inaugurated the distribution of relief materials, including rice and blankets, before leaving for Melanagore, the visit lasting about 10 minutes. Many farmers who were waiting to show him the damage expressed dissatisfaction and described the visit as an “exercise to gain publicity”.

En route to Melanagore, Stalin garlanded the bust of his late father and former CM Karunanidhi at their ancestral house in Thirukkuvalai. Stalin did not visit interior places. At Melanagore, he spent a few minutes with farmers.

Neither did the DMK chief address the media during the visit. He, however, put out a tweet saying “The government machinery has not got down to the field completely. The State government should allot of the first stage of funds. Are the funds requested from the Centre coming? DMK will support if the CM persuades the Centre about it.”