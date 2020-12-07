STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt staffer dies slipping into neighbourhood septic tank — her office lacks toilets

Police said that the government office was built recently but without basic amenities, including ramps and toilets. As a result, employees were forced to use the toilets in the houses nearby.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:48 PM

The deceased S Saranya was working as a godown manager at the Agriculture Extension Centre in Kalakattur in Kancheepuram district.  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old disabled woman, who was working at an agriculture extension centre in Kancheepuram, died on Saturday after she fell into a septic tank at a house near her office. 

The deceased, identified as S Saranya from Teacher's Nagar in Kancheepuram, was working as a godown manager at the Agriculture Extension Centre in Kalakattur in Kancheepuram district.

"On Saturday evening, Saranya visited a house nearby to use their toilet. Since she did not return after a long time the residents went inside to find that Saranya had fallen into the septic tank," said a police officer.

Fire and rescue personnel from Kancheepuram rushed to the spot and rescued Saranya from the tank which was 10 feet deep. She was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said that the Agriculture Extension Centre was built a few years ago but without any basic amenities, including ramps or toilets. Saranya could walk slowly on her own but with a limp. "We suspect that when she stepped on the tank, its lid broke causing her to slip and fall into the tank," said a police officer.

The Magaral police registered a case and further investigations are on. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased staged a road roko near the Kancheepuram Government Hospital refusing to accept Saranya’s body until proper action is taken against the supervisor and incharge who built the Agriculture Extension Centre. They demanded a government job for one person from the family and compensation.

Kancheepuram District Collector Maheswari has ordered a probe into the incident and has asked for a report.

