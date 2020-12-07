Two lakes fill up after 11 years in Perambalur district

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Two lakes in Perali village in Perambalur district are brimming after 11 years, thanks to the efforts of youth who toiled for over 6 years to restore them. Ooryeri (15 acres) and Kalleri (12 acres) were restored by members of an outfit called Puthiya Payanam.

The youth collected donations from villagers and were also helped by NRIs in Singapore from the district. The youth cleared seemai karuvelam trees from the water bodies and dredged canals.

Their efforts bore fruit, and the lakes are brimming with water after rains over the last few days. Perali resident T Nallappan said, “We are very happy to see water in the lakes. Many changes will occur when there is water in an area, there will be development”