Two special train services introduced to Kakinada, Kacheguda

With the approval of the railway board, the railways said two special trains from Chengalpattu to Kacheguda and Kakinada had been introduced.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: With the approval of the railway board, the railways said two special trains from Chengalpattu to Kacheguda and Kakinada had been introduced. According to a press statement, the Kacheguda-Chengalpattu Daily Special will leave Kacheguda at 4.30 pm and reach Chengalpattu at 8.20 am the next day. First service of the train was started on Saturday.

In return direction, it will leave Chengalpattu at 3.35 pm and reach Kacheguda at 7.55 am the next day. 
The service will start on December 8. The train will stop at Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dronachalam Jn, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Puttur, Tiruttani, Arakkonam, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram. Reservations for the above special trains will open at 8 am on December 6.

The Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port Daily Special will leave Chengalpattu at 4 pm and reach Kakinada Port at 9.35 am the next day. The train service commenced on Sunday. The return service will leave Kakinada Port at 2.30 pm and reach Chengalpattu at 7.25 am the next day. The train service will commence on Monday. 

The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Gummidipundi, Sulurpeta, Gudur, Nellore, Bitrgunta, Kavali, Singarayakonda, Ongole, Vetapalemu, Chirala, Bapatla, Nidubrolu, Tenali, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajmundry, Dwarapudi, Anaparti, Samalkot Jn and Kakinada Town. Reservations for the specials opened, said the statement from railways.

