Union Agriculture Minister trying to divert farmer's issues: V Narayanasamy

The CM said Tomar's claim that the previous Congress government did not provide an adequate price for farm produce is untrue.

Published: 07th December 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is trying to divert farmers' attention by claiming that they did not get adequate price for their produce during the congress rule at the Centre, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said. 

In a virtual press conference, Narayanasamy compared the price for farm produce provided by the Congress and BJP governments and said that the claim made by the Union minister is false and meant to divert the attention of the farmers.

Referring to the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday, Narayansamy said the PCC president A V Subramanian, on direction from the Congress high command, had extended support to the bandh. Similarly, DMK and all other opposition parties are supporting it. All the opposition parties will come together to extend support to the farmers and make the bandh a success, the CM further said.

Meanwhile, Makkal Neethi Maiam, Aam Aadmi Party, and the SUCI said they would join the Bharat bandh on December 8. In a joint statement, the parties appealed to all the sections of the society, traders, trade unions, and others to extend full support to the bandh and make it a success in the union territory. 

Puducherry Makkal Munnetra Congress on Monday extended support to the Bharat Bandh. Party founder president and former MP P Kannan, in a press release, urged the Centre to resolve the farmers' issues. Both the sides should cooperate with each other to find an amicable solution, he said.

Left parties and Left-backed trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, AICCTU along with INTUC and others have already pledged their support to the Bharat Bandh call.

