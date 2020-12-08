Alliance with Congress is a recipe for failure: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/ TIRUNELVELI/ TENKASI: An alliance with the Congress is a sure recipe for failure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said while participating in the final day of BJP’s Vel Yatra at Tiruchendur on Monday.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit began the Yatra at Tiruttani on November 6, which ended on Monday. BJP State unit president L Murugan, who handed over a “Vel” to the famous Murugan temple on the occasion, said the Yatra would teach a lesson to the DMK and those like Karuppar Kootam.Prior to joining the event at Tiruchendur, Murugan took part in the yatra in Tirunelveli.

However, BJP cadre from Tenkasi could not make it to the final event as they were arrested by the district police at different places. Cadre from Vasadevanallur were arrested in Puliyangudi and put up at a private marriage hall. Cadre from Keezhapavur union, Tenkasi and Alangulam were also arrested by the Tirunelveli police.

BJP’s State unit vice-president Nainar Nagendran, former Union Ministers Pon Radhakrishnan and CP Radhakrishnan, and the party’s state organiser, Sudhakar Reddy, participated in the event.