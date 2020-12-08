Bharat Bandh: Normal life hit in Puducherry, CM Narayanasamy participates in agitation

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Bharat Bandh called by farmers associations demanding repeal of the three farm laws evoked near total response in Puducherry with normal life getting affected.

Buses, taxis and auto rickshaws did not ply. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses stopped at the borders and passengers alighted and went home in their personal vehicles, while other Tamil Nadu government buses did not pass through Puducherry.

Shops and business establishments remained closed. Industries also did not function and kept their factories closed. Cinema theatres cancelled their noon and matinee shows.

However, supply of milk and pharmacies have not been affected by the bandh. The booth of Ponlait remained open everywhere. Except for the government petrol bunk on East Coast Road, all other petrol bunks remained closed. Government schools conducted classes for Xth and XIIth standard as usual.

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy participates in agitation

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in an agitation supported by farmers, organized as part of the Bharat Bandh in front of New Bus stand on Tuesday.

The leaders and cadres of various political parties including the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and others took part in a rally from Subbiah Statue and resorted to road blockade on Marimalai Adigal Salai in front of New Bus stand.

They raised slogans in support of the farmers, while faulting the BJP government at the Centre for acts which are ‘detrimental’ to farmers. The Chief Minister who came to the spot spoke on the occasion demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. "As a Congress worker, I greeted the agitators and urged them to conduct the agitation in a peaceful manner," he said.

Subsequently, police removed all of them including Puducherry Pradesh Congress President A V Subramanian, CPI State Secretary A Saleem, CPM State Secretary R Rajangam, former Minister R Viswanathan, former MLA Nara Kalainahan and other leaders and cadres.

Earlier, the trade unions INTUC, AITUC, CITU and Confederation of Government Employees Union organized a demonstration and road blockade at Kamaraj Statue junction in support of the same demands. They were also removed by the police.

DMK leaders separately organized demonstrations in various parts of Puducherry.