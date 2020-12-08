STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Central team takes stock of havoc wreaked by Nivar

Inspects crops damaged at farms in Vellore, Ranipet, Cuddalore and Puducherry; interacts with people housed in relief camp at Kurinjipadi

Published: 08th December 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Central team inspecting damage caused by cyclone Nivar in Puducherry and Cuddalore on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET/CUDDALORE/PUDUCHERRY: A four-member Central team comprising officials from various departments on Monday visited areas hit by cyclone Nivar in Vellore district. PWD secretary K Manivasan and Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram led the team members to the affected areas.
“We briefed the team on the damage and crop loss across the district. We also told the team about precautionary measures and evacuation carried out in Gudiyatham and other places,” Shanmuga Sundaram said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan also accompanied the team. In Ranipet, the team visited Ekambaranallur, Nandyalam, Melakuppam, Sathur, K Velur and Sakkaramallur. Collector AG Gladstone Pushparaj briefed the members about the havoc wreaked by the cyclone. Tirupattur Collector MP Sivanarul briefed the team about damage.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers alleged that Revenue and Agricultural Departments were not conducting proper enumeration of crop loss. “In several places, they ignored claims by farmers. So, we have urged the authorities to make a thorough enumeration,” said a farmer, LC Mani, who submitted a plea to the Collector. 

Paddy, sugarcane, banana, groundnut and papaya on over 900 hectares in Vellore district were damaged. In Ranipet, paddy, groundnut, banana and other crops on 2,293 hectares were damaged.  In Tiruvannamalai, paddy on 2,210 hectares, groundnut on 719 hectares and blackgram on 319 hectares were damaged.
CuddaloreThe Central team inspected Reddichavadi, Poodiyankuppam, to assess the damage.It also inspected damage done to roads, the National Highway near Periyapattu and interacted with people at a relief camp in Kurinjipadi.

Electricity Minister Thangamani and Industries Minister MC Sampath announced a flood compensation of Rs 10.75 lakh to 29 persons whose houses were damaged. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each was announced for the kin of two persons who had died. The announcement was made at a review meeting held with officials, including Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri and monitoring officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
Puducherry Amid heavy rain, the Central team inspected areas affected in Puducherry, in the evening.

Accompanied by local officials, the team visited Pathukannu village, where farmers showed the members paddy crops that were damaged. The team visited  Ramanathapuram village, where paddy, banana and sugarcane crops were damaged.  The team then visited Sanadipudhukuppam, where paddy and sugarcane crops were washed away. It also visited the fishing harbour and inspected the damaged boats. The members inspected roads that were damaged in Sudhana Nagar and adjoining areas. Puducherry Development Commissioner A Anbarasu and Collector Purva  Garg accompanied the team.

After a discussion with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, the team called on Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt GovernorKiran Bedi. The Puducherry government has assessed the damage to the tune of Rs 400 crore and sought an interim relief of  Rs 100 crore. As per the government survey, paddy on 820 hectares, vegetables on 200 hectares, sugarcane on 170 hectares, betel leaves on 7 hectares and banana on 55 hectares were damaged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp