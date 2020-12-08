Central team takes stock of havoc wreaked by Nivar

By Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET/CUDDALORE/PUDUCHERRY: A four-member Central team comprising officials from various departments on Monday visited areas hit by cyclone Nivar in Vellore district. PWD secretary K Manivasan and Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram led the team members to the affected areas.

“We briefed the team on the damage and crop loss across the district. We also told the team about precautionary measures and evacuation carried out in Gudiyatham and other places,” Shanmuga Sundaram said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK general secretary Durai Murugan also accompanied the team. In Ranipet, the team visited Ekambaranallur, Nandyalam, Melakuppam, Sathur, K Velur and Sakkaramallur. Collector AG Gladstone Pushparaj briefed the members about the havoc wreaked by the cyclone. Tirupattur Collector MP Sivanarul briefed the team about damage.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers alleged that Revenue and Agricultural Departments were not conducting proper enumeration of crop loss. “In several places, they ignored claims by farmers. So, we have urged the authorities to make a thorough enumeration,” said a farmer, LC Mani, who submitted a plea to the Collector.

Paddy, sugarcane, banana, groundnut and papaya on over 900 hectares in Vellore district were damaged. In Ranipet, paddy, groundnut, banana and other crops on 2,293 hectares were damaged. In Tiruvannamalai, paddy on 2,210 hectares, groundnut on 719 hectares and blackgram on 319 hectares were damaged.

CuddaloreThe Central team inspected Reddichavadi, Poodiyankuppam, to assess the damage.It also inspected damage done to roads, the National Highway near Periyapattu and interacted with people at a relief camp in Kurinjipadi.

Electricity Minister Thangamani and Industries Minister MC Sampath announced a flood compensation of Rs 10.75 lakh to 29 persons whose houses were damaged. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh each was announced for the kin of two persons who had died. The announcement was made at a review meeting held with officials, including Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri and monitoring officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Puducherry Amid heavy rain, the Central team inspected areas affected in Puducherry, in the evening.

Accompanied by local officials, the team visited Pathukannu village, where farmers showed the members paddy crops that were damaged. The team visited Ramanathapuram village, where paddy, banana and sugarcane crops were damaged. The team then visited Sanadipudhukuppam, where paddy and sugarcane crops were washed away. It also visited the fishing harbour and inspected the damaged boats. The members inspected roads that were damaged in Sudhana Nagar and adjoining areas. Puducherry Development Commissioner A Anbarasu and Collector Purva Garg accompanied the team.

After a discussion with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, the team called on Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt GovernorKiran Bedi. The Puducherry government has assessed the damage to the tune of Rs 400 crore and sought an interim relief of Rs 100 crore. As per the government survey, paddy on 820 hectares, vegetables on 200 hectares, sugarcane on 170 hectares, betel leaves on 7 hectares and banana on 55 hectares were damaged.