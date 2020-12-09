After 8 months, Guv clears job quota amendment Bill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to the Bill that ensures that only persons who did almost their entire education in Tamil medium are eligible for the 20 per cent special quota under the Tamil Nadu Appointment on Preferential Basis in the Services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010. The amended Act came into force from December 7, the day on which it was notified in the State government gazette.

Under the original Act, there was a loophole where candidates who had obtained only the final prescribed educational qualification in Tamil medium were applying under the special quota for direct recruitment. Now, according to the amendment, one should have studied in Tamil medium up to the educational qualification prescribed for direct recruitment.

The Bill passed by the Assembly in March was pending with the Governor for around eight months. The legislation says, “In cases where SSLC is prescribed as the educational qualification, one should have studied up to SSLC through Tamil medium of instruction.

In cases where a higher secondary course is prescribed as educational qualification, one should have studied SSLC and higher secondary through Tamil medium. In cases where a diploma is prescribed as qualification, one should have studied SSLC and diploma through Tamil medium or if diploma is obtained after completion of higher secondary, then one should have studied SSLC, higher secondary and diploma through Tamil medium. Similar conditions have been put forth for degree and PG degree.

