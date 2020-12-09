CM Palaniswami inspects crops damaged by Nivar

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspected areas affected by cyclone Nivar in Cuddalore, on Tuesday. Accompanied by Electricity Ministry P Thangamani, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, district monitoring officer and principal secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, Palaniswami began his inspection at Anukkampattu, Kurinjipadi block.

He inspected damaged paddy crop, National Highways, roads in Chidambaram, and crop at Saliyanthoppu. He also distributed relief materials to flood victims at Vallampadugai. Palaniswami said, “All arrangements have been made to provide food, water, medicine and shelter to those put up in relief camps. Several acres of paddy and other crops have been severely damaged.

Official team from each department is currently assessing the damage. Once we get a report, the rightful compensation will be provided to the affected persons at the earliest. All waterbodies here have reached their full capacity. They are being monitored to prevent any breakage. Instructions have been given to pump out stagnant water from low-lying areas.”