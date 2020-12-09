EPS, OPS to convene district secy meeting on Dec 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK top brass - Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam - on Tuesday convened the meeting of the party’s zonal in-charges, district secretaries and Ministers on December 14 to review the progress regarding works assigned to these office-bearers during the previous meeting held on November 20.

In a statement here, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said that during the earlier meeting, advice was given to the office-bearers on what all works should be carried out for facing the 2021 Assembly elections. As such, the office-bearers should come to the forthcoming meeting with the details of works they have done.

Significantly, a day after the previous meeting, on November 21, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam announced the continuation of the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

