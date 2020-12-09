Jail warder among three hacked to death by gang in Vellore

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In a shocking incident, a gang murdered three men, including a Jail warder of Puzhal Jail, in the limits of Ariyur Police Station in Vellore district on Tuesday night.

The victims were identified as Kamesh (29) of Thirumalaikodi in Ariyur and his friends from Murukeri in Ariyur - Divakar (25) and the jail warder - Thanigavel (26).

According to police sources, the murder of the three men happened in two separate incidents. The gang murdered both Divakar and Thanigavel at GR Palayam in Ariyur, followed by the murder of Kamesh near Sri Narayani college and school of Nursing.

The police secured seven men in connection with the murder including two main accused - Raja (alias) MLA Raja and Chamber Raja.

Preliminary probe revealed that there was enmity between the accused gang, and Kamesh since Kamesh's friend - Ashok Kumar of Thottapalayam - was murdered by the accused MLA Raja in the month of April this year.

MLA Raja was imprisoned in connection with the murder of Ashok Kumar and came out of jail recently. Fearing he would be eliminated for Ashok's murder, Raja, along with his gang, went out to murder the three men on Tuesday night.

"We are investigating the case and ascertaining further," S Selvakumar, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, told Express, when contacted.

The police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post mortem to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), Adukkambarai.