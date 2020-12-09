STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Logistic, cold-chain facilities major challenges in distribution of vaccine: Bharat Biotech CMD

“We (India) has been good in manufacturing but haven’t focused much on logistics. But this time, we need to work efficiently on transportation,” he said.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Ella ,chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited

Krishna Ella ,chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (Photo | Twitter @Biotech4India)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Experts opined that the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, its logistical and security issues, and adequate cold-chain facilities could pose as major challenges during its dissemination across the world.

Dr Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm, presently developing Covaxine, said that the primary challenge would be to ensure if vaccination would be shipped safely to UNICEF, in a scientific way.

“Shipping it to UNICEF directly from Hyderabad or Mumbai in a cold-chain is the first line of success. Secondly, its distribution to other countries safely must also be addressed,” he said. Speaking at a virtual seminar on Tuesday, Ella added that firms manufacturing vaccines needed to come up with strategies for countries and know how they would handle airports and organise proper transportation.

“We (India) has been good in manufacturing but haven’t focused much on logistics. But this time, we need to work efficiently on transportation,” he said.

The seminar titled “Building Partnerships Between India and Belgium for the Coherent Dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines and Therapeutics in Europe and the World” had panelists discussing about the various challenges that countries may face during the transportation process.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Consulate General of Belgium in Chennai, Honorary Consulate of Belgium in Hyderabad and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Belgium-based experts too said that logistics and supply chain needed to be agile in this regard, and that there were specific aspects such as temperature which had to be looked at. 

The panelists said that security too would be a challenge during transportation as there are chances of them getting stolen and counterfeited during supply. Gagan Singh, MD of AstraZeneca, said that India had a lot to offer in this regard and that the partnership with Belgium for Covid vaccination could go well.

“Distribution and supply chain is an important part of that,” he said, adding that AstraZeneca may produce close to one billion doses in its tie-up with the Serum Institute of India.

Sarath Kumar tests positive for Coronavirus

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician R Sarath Kumar tested positive for Covid in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

His wife and actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar tweeted the news. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and also Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted wishes for the speedy recovery of the 66-year-old founder of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.

Meanwhile, the State reported new 1,236 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total tally to 7,92,788.

The State also reported 13 new deaths bringing the toll to 11,822. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Chennai and Coimbatore reported over 100 cases.

For the fourth consecutive day Perambalur district reported zero cases. Seven districts reported cases in single digits.

The State tested 65,186 samples and 64,743 people on Tuesday. Further 1,330 people were discharged after the treatment. The State had 10,588 active cases on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cold-chain facilities COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp