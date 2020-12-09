Logistic, cold-chain facilities major challenges in distribution of vaccine: Bharat Biotech CMD

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Experts opined that the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, its logistical and security issues, and adequate cold-chain facilities could pose as major challenges during its dissemination across the world.

Dr Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm, presently developing Covaxine, said that the primary challenge would be to ensure if vaccination would be shipped safely to UNICEF, in a scientific way.

“Shipping it to UNICEF directly from Hyderabad or Mumbai in a cold-chain is the first line of success. Secondly, its distribution to other countries safely must also be addressed,” he said. Speaking at a virtual seminar on Tuesday, Ella added that firms manufacturing vaccines needed to come up with strategies for countries and know how they would handle airports and organise proper transportation.

“We (India) has been good in manufacturing but haven’t focused much on logistics. But this time, we need to work efficiently on transportation,” he said.

The seminar titled “Building Partnerships Between India and Belgium for the Coherent Dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines and Therapeutics in Europe and the World” had panelists discussing about the various challenges that countries may face during the transportation process.

The seminar was jointly organised by the Consulate General of Belgium in Chennai, Honorary Consulate of Belgium in Hyderabad and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Belgium-based experts too said that logistics and supply chain needed to be agile in this regard, and that there were specific aspects such as temperature which had to be looked at.

The panelists said that security too would be a challenge during transportation as there are chances of them getting stolen and counterfeited during supply. Gagan Singh, MD of AstraZeneca, said that India had a lot to offer in this regard and that the partnership with Belgium for Covid vaccination could go well.

“Distribution and supply chain is an important part of that,” he said, adding that AstraZeneca may produce close to one billion doses in its tie-up with the Serum Institute of India.

Sarath Kumar tests positive for Coronavirus

CHENNAI: Actor turned politician R Sarath Kumar tested positive for Covid in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

His wife and actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar tweeted the news. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and also Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tweeted wishes for the speedy recovery of the 66-year-old founder of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.

Meanwhile, the State reported new 1,236 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total tally to 7,92,788.

The State also reported 13 new deaths bringing the toll to 11,822. According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Chennai and Coimbatore reported over 100 cases.

For the fourth consecutive day Perambalur district reported zero cases. Seven districts reported cases in single digits.

The State tested 65,186 samples and 64,743 people on Tuesday. Further 1,330 people were discharged after the treatment. The State had 10,588 active cases on Tuesday.