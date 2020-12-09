STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 40 lakh sanctioned for study on pumping water to Ponanaiyar dam

Explaining the project, District Collector S Sivarasu  said surplus and flood waters from Cauvery would be diverted from Mayanur through pumping stations to Ponaniyar and Kannuthu dams.  

An aerial view of the Ponaniyar dam in Tiruchy | Express

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following a recent order of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the district administration on Tuesday sanctioned `40 lakh to PWD (River conservation) for conducting a feasibility study to pump water from Mayanur barrage to Ponanaiyar dam and Kannuthu dam. 

Explaining the project, District Collector S Sivarasu  said surplus and flood waters from Cauvery would be diverted from Mayanur through pumping stations to Ponaniyar and Kannuthu dams.  The development brought cheer to farmers in the ayacut area as the dam was likely to get decent inflow once the project gets commissioned.

Raja, a resident in Vaiyampatti said the region was under the direct irrigation of Popnaniyar dam. With the river remaining dry for more than 15 years, a large number of farmers gave up cultivation and farm workers migrated to the city for livelihood. “Despite making requests and submitting petitions to officials and politicians, no action was taken to provide a solution.

The order of the chief Minister has brought great joy for us. We are anxious to see water flowing in river again.” Locals appealed to the government to commission the project at the earliest. Recently, Manapparai MLA R Chandrasekar submitted a petition to the chief minister on the issue citing kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Telangana and said a similar arrangement could be implemented for Ponaniyar.

Commenting on the fund allocation, Chandrasekar said, “The news brings us great joy. The scheme not only solves irrigation needs of farmers but would also eradicate drinking water scarcity in Manapparai and Vaiyampatti .” 

He thanked the Chief Minister and said he was showing special interest on water management schemes. He hoped the feasibility study would be completed soon and that scheme launched at the earliest.

