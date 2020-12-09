School compound wall crashes on house in Tiruchy, one dead

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old man was crushed to death by debris of the compound wall of a government school which collapsed on hi house at Kottampatti near Manapparai in the wee hours on Tuesday. His wife Rasathi escaped but suffered serious injuries.

Selva Kumar (45), working in a private weaving unit, was staying with his wife and five children in a tiled roof house close to the government high school. The silence of the night was shattered when a portion of the compound came crashing on the house around 1:30 am. Selvakumar and Rasathi were trapped under the debris while the children escaped unhurt as they slept away from the wall.

Neighbours, police, Fire & Rescue Service personnel cleared the debris and recovered Selvakumar’s body. Rasathi was alive but suffered several fractures. She was admitted in Manapparai GH. DMK MLA K N Nehru called on her later in the day and handed over solatium.

According to locals, 12 houses are situated close to the two-and-a-half feet compound wall. The wall weakened in the recent rains and collapsed. Locals deemed it a miracle that only a portion of the wall collapsed.

Following the accident, people living close to the wall staged a protest demanding the wall be demolished completely. Officials pulled down the wall later in the day.

Rs 4 lakh solatium

Expressing grief over his death, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that an assistance of Rs 4 lakh would be given to Selva Kumar’s family from the State Disaster Response Fund