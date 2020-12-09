STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

School compound wall crashes on house in Tiruchy, one dead

Selva Kumar (45), working in a private weaving unit, was staying with his wife and five children in a tiled roof house close to the government high school.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 45-year-old man was crushed to death by debris of the compound wall of a government school which collapsed on hi house at Kottampatti near Manapparai in the wee hours on Tuesday. His wife Rasathi escaped but suffered serious injuries.

Selva Kumar (45), working in a private weaving unit, was staying with his wife and five children in a tiled roof house close to the government high school.  The silence of the night was shattered when a portion of the compound came crashing on the house around 1:30 am. Selvakumar and Rasathi were trapped under the debris while the children escaped unhurt as they slept away from the wall.

Neighbours, police, Fire & Rescue Service personnel cleared the debris and recovered Selvakumar’s body. Rasathi was alive but suffered several fractures. She was admitted in Manapparai GH.  DMK MLA K N Nehru called on her later in the day and handed over solatium. 

According to locals, 12 houses are situated close to the two-and-a-half feet compound wall. The wall weakened in the recent rains and collapsed. Locals deemed it a miracle that only a portion of the wall collapsed.

Following the accident, people living close to the wall staged a protest demanding the wall be demolished completely. Officials pulled down the wall later in the day.

Rs 4 lakh solatium
Expressing grief over his death, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that an assistance of Rs 4 lakh would be given to Selva Kumar’s family from the State Disaster Response Fund

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp