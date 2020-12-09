Transport Min MR Vijayabhaskar refutes Stalin’s claims

By Express News Service

KARUR: Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday refuted DMK chief MK Stalin’s claim that lorry owners were being forced to buy reflective stickers.

Stalin recently issued a statement alleging that lorry owners were being forced to buy reflective stickers, GPS devices and speed governor devices from a certain companies.

Vijayabhaskar said, “Can Stalin provide evidence to his claims and prove the accusation? He has issued a statement accusing me of unsubstantiated allegations.

The Lorry Owners Association have also been making false claims. Stalin has no right to talk about corruption. People who were responsible for the 1.75 lakh crore Spectrum scam should not talk about corruption.”