DMK women functionaries pin hopes on Kanimozhi for bigger share of tickets in 2021 polls

S Kumaresan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK women leaders and functionaries are hopeful that the party will field more women candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls in the wake of a recent statement by the party's women wing secretary MK Kanimozhi.

After Kanimozhi said that the DMK will offer better chances to women in the upcoming polls, women functionaries in the party are making a beeline to meet her and submit their profiles, seeking her recommendation for the party ticket.

A women wing functionary told The New Indian Express, "We expect at least 15 percent of our party's tickets will be given to women. We hope Kanimozhi will achieve this." Though women voters in Tamil Nadu outnumber men, the major parties give very less representation to women when it comes to fielding candidates in elections.

In the 2016 assembly polls, the DMK fielded 18 women candidates out of 180 seats it contested. Among these, only four won and some of the women candidates lost by a margin of just a few hundred votes.

DMK women functionaries are pinning hopes on Kanimozhi because she has in recent times emerged as one of the prominent women political leaders in the state. Besides the DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth, Kanimozhi is seen as the only woman leader in the state who can influence the decisions of her party. This is due to her stature as the daughter of the party's late patriarch M Karunanidhi and sister of the party's president MK Stalin.

Also, in the absence of prominent women leaders in other major parties, DMK women functionaries say Kanimozhi's campaign in the elections will be crucial in attracting women voters to the party. A state-level functionary said he too believes that the DMK will field more women candidates this time than in 2016 and the party has always given representation to all sections of society.

"Kanimozhi has proved her mettle as a crowd puller for the party, only next our president MK Stalin. The party leadership deployed her in the first phase of the campaign that was launched recently, knowing her ability to attract women voters," he said.