Madurai Bench transfers PIL challenging GO for inquiry against Anna Univ V-C to principal seat

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday transferred a PIL filed challenging the G.O. passed by the State government, ordering inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, to the Principal Seat at Madras.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi decided against allowing an impleading petition filed by Surappa in the PIL. Though the judges previously stated that the Madurai Bench has jurisdiction to hear the PIL, but now that the Vice-Chancellor was made the second petitioner in the case, the judges felt that the Bench does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter further.

Earlier, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, appearing on behalf of the State government, strongly opposed the impleading petition. He alleged that the V-C is ‘forum shopping’ by first instigating the litigant to file a PIL before the Madurai Bench and then trying to implead himself in the same. He also argued that the Madurai Bench does not have jurisdiction to entertain the impleading application.

However, Surappa’s counsel denied the allegations and said he is entitled to be heard as he is the subject matter of the PIL. The judges also held that when the aggrieved party is before the court, he ought to be heard and allowed the impleading petition.

However, they opined that he can be only be added as a second petitioner and not as a respondent considering that he is challenging the G.O. and has made specific allegations against the other respondents in his petition. So, they decided that the matter ought to be heard by the Principal Bench and transferred the case. The PIL was filed by a writer Manithanigai Kumar from Kanniyakumari.

