No power can stop DMK from returning to power: MP Kanimozhi

No power on earth can prevent the DMK from coming to power in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly elections, Kanimozhi said.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:47 PM

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: No power on earth can prevent the DMK from coming to power in Tamil Nadu in the coming Assembly elections, MP and women's wing secretary Kanimozhi said on Thursday.

People are showing their hatred towards the AIADMK government and waiting for the elections to instal the DMK government, Kanimozhi, who has been on a whirlwind tour of the district for the last two days, told reporters here.

Stating that the AIADMK dispensation lacked ability to govern, she said the people she met during her tour were expressing displeasure on the government and were ready to oust it.

On whether there could be a change in the DMK alliance, Kanimozhi said the existing alliance would continue and bringing more parties into the DMK-fold would be decided upon by its leader M K Stalin.

Replying to a query on film star Rajnikanth's entry into politics, she said she does not want to comment on a person who has not floated a party yet.

Anybody can start a party in the democracy but the DMK vote-bank would be intact, she said.

On her tour of the western districts, Kanimozhi said almost all sections of society were talking against the AIADMK government be it industrialists, weavers and farmers.

Tamil Nadu has the highest unemployment rate in the country, she said.

Reiterating the DMK's support to ryots agitating for repealing the three farm laws, Kanimozhi said not only the farmers but also the common man would be hard-hit.

